XFL slides final game of regular season to compete head-to-head with a USFL game

A pair of XFL and USFL games will compete this weekend, but with the USFL games on three-letter networks and the XFL games on cable networks. Next weekend, the XFL has moved the final game of its regular season to create an apples-to-apples competition with the USFL.

The game between the Vegas Vipers and the Seattle Sea Dragons will move from 9:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. At that time time, Philadelphia Stars will host the Michigan Panthers in Canton, Ohio at 7:00 p.m. ET, on FS1.

If the 5-3 Sea Dragons lose this weekend to the 6-2 St. Louis Battlehawks, the Week 10 game will be meaningless, because the Sea Dragons will be eliminated from playoff contention. The 2-6 Vipers already are out of the running for a postseason berth.

Hopefully, both leagues will find their footing. There are more competent football players than there are opportunities for them to properly develop. Enough people will hopefully watch and attend to keep the XFL and the USFL viable over the long haul. It’s good for football to have more football players reaching their maximum potential.