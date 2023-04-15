Judge denies Nike’s effort to secure early win in OBJ lawsuit

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2023, 7:42 AM EDT
Odell Beckham Jr. has had a pretty good week.

In addition to getting a contract from the Ravens that grossly exceeded the league-wide market for his services, Beckham got a ruling from a judge that keeps alive his breach of contract claim against Nike.

Via TMZ.com, a judge in Oregon refused the motion to dismiss the lawsuit previously filed by Nike. When the motion was argued in court, Nike also lost a bid to have the courtroom closed, citing the confidentiality of the information at issue in the case.

The preliminary win by Beckham means only that the case will proceed. Nike surely will make additional efforts to secure victory without a trial.

Still, the failure to secure early dismissal means the case will proceed to the discovery phase, which entails the production of documents, sharing of specific information, and questioning of witnesses under oath.

Beckham sued Nike last year for more than $20 million. Beckham alleges in the lawsuit that Nike exercised a right of first refusal to match an offer he had received from Adidas, and that Nike later began withholding payments, citing technical violations of the agreement based on shoves and gloves he wore during games.

Beckham explained when filing the lawsuit that he hopes to set a precedent that will protect other athletes against contractual gamesmanship. In this case, it’s entirely possible that Nike had remorse for matching a deal at a time when Beckham’s popularity was peaking, given that it dipped sharply after he was traded to Cleveland and tore and ACL during the 2020 season, and that it was looking for a way to reduce its financial obligation to a player whose best marketing days were behind him.

6 responses to “Judge denies Nike’s effort to secure early win in OBJ lawsuit

  1. Stop giving these rich athletes stupid merchandise contracts. I never purchased a product in my life because it was endorsed be an athlete because we all know they would say the earth is flat if they were getting paid to say so.

  4. I have not knowingly, nor will I in the future knowingly purchase anything associated with Nike.

  5. From a strict sports marketing perspective, Nike is historically very pro-athlete. It goes against their ethos (major understatement) to withhold payments owed to an athlete under a sports marketing agreement. It’s very bad for business if Nike is not honoring its end of the deal, especially considering the player’s opportunity cost of not being able to sign with adidas. If someone made a decision to wrongfully withhold payments to OBJ in an attempt to minimize damage stemming from the player’s downward shift in popularity, that person won’t be working at the berm for long.

  6. Logicalone imagine thinking that because you don’t do something that it somehow carries any weight on a larger scale. Nike has enough proof with Jordan alone that people do buy things because of the athletes that wear/wore them. There’s not a single ad ever made that appeals to everyone yet they are everywhere.

