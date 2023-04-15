Owners are optimistic sale of Commanders will be approved, despite price being “a little disappointing”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2023, 12:01 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

With Daniel Snyder finally leaving, his partners are prepared to welcome Snyder’s replacement.

But the report from the Washington Post doesn’t create the kind of enthusiasm that would be expected, given the ability to finally shed Snyder from their ranks.

The Post says owners are “optimistic” that the sale to Josh Harris will be approved, even though one unnamed source calls the $6.05 billion price tag “a little disappointing.”

But how is it a little disappointing? The Commanders are going for 30 percent more than the record set only eight months ago when the Walton-Penner group bought the Broncos. And the Commanders have plenty of issues, including a horrible stadium.

Disappointing or not, they’re finally getting rid of Snyder. Another source told the Post that “there isn’t an owner in the NFL that won’t approve” the sale, and that the other owners “want him out” ASAFP.

Still, there are questions about the process of approving the final deal, especially with uncertainty lingering as to Snyder’s quest for indemnification. And there seems to be an undercurrent of dismay regarding the failure to bring Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to the table.

That said, it’s hard to imagine any outcome that would result in Snyder not being gone from the NFL, once and for all. It’s time for him to go, and it’s time for someone else to take his place.

The team will be better for it. The league will be better for it. The only losers will be those other teams that might eventually have a more viable Commanders team competing for wins, playoff berths, and perhaps in time championships.

Maybe that’s ultimately one of the main reasons why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had so stubbornly supported the owner of a division rival.

  1. Yes, we are all disappointed it wasn’t the original ask of 7 billion… (insert gigantic eyeroll)

  2. The FedEx owners sold their 40% stake for $875M to Dan Snyder 3 years ago. Dan just flipped that for $2.4B

  3. So, let’s see, we’ve gone from an Agreement in Pricipal to a Owners Opimistic Deal. What next, a Maybe Deal?

  6. “But how is it a little disappointing?” because you are dealing with very greedy owners/business men

  9. It’s disappointing because they have been “valued” as a top 5 franchise for so long.

  10. Owners are trying to raise the price for their own clubs if they intend to sell in the future. “Money is the root of all evil”

  11. I’m sure every owner thinks their franchise should be valued at $20-30B. Someday, they will get their wish.

  14. At the end of the day, congrats to Washington fans. Snyder is an all time disgrace.

    No franchise should have to deal with such a low life.

