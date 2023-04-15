Will Jets get Quinnen Williams signed?

They signed his brother, Quincy, before he became a free agent. Will the Jets sign Quinnen Williams before he becomes a holdout, sort of, from the offseason program?

Quinnen is entering the option year of his rookie deal. He’s due to make $9.954 million, an amount far below his value to the team.

Through four seasons, the third overall pick in the draft likewise hasn’t gotten his fair financial shake in the NFL, with a slotted four-year, $32.4 million deal.

And so, as noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Quinnen Williams is expected to withhold services in the voluntary portion of the offseason program. It’s really all he can do to put pressure on the Jets.

The question becomes whether he’ll also choose to skip the mandatory minicamp and/or stay away from training camp, absent the contract he has earned.

And it’s more than earning a second deal. When the NFL successfully reduced — dramatically — the pay given to incoming draft picks via the 2011 labor contract, the goal was to prevent busts from taking millions out of the system without earning it. That’s fine, but what about the non-busts? They have to wait at least three years before they can get a new deal, and then they have to wait for their teams to choose to give a new contract to them.

First-round draft picks who turn out to be great players shouldn’t have to wait four or five years (or longer, given the franchise tag) to get the contract they deserve. While no fan will shed tears for Williams and his $41 million in wages over five seasons, he deserves more than that, given his skills and abilities.

The market is clear. He should get at least $23.5 million per year in new money, comparable to the contract signed by Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Unless the Jets give Williams a fair deal, he’ll play his fifth season for peanuts in comparison to his current value. Time will tell whether the Jets will get him properly taken care of, or risk having him stay away until he gets what he deserves.

9 responses to “Will Jets get Quinnen Williams signed?

  1. Sorry – but this is part of being a member of a union. The player’s union came up with this compensation plan for first-round players. He should play his fifth year at the designated pay and during that time may negotiate. Stop with this “like union when good” then “hate union when bad” talk.

  2. It should be obvious that not every player can be paid top dollar. The cap precludes that. It is the lower salaries attached to rookie contracts that allow a team to pay quarterbacks and some other stars the big bucks.
    Sorry he will only make slightly over 40 million on his rookie deal. And the Jets will not exactly have any budget to extend him now in any case

  3. 10 million is pretty good, maybe he could get a second job if he needs mo money

  4. If you wanna start pointing fingers let’s point them at the right people, and it’s not those “greedy” owners, it’s the head of the players union who brought this horrible CBA to the members, and had them ratify it

  5. In your mind, the union wants its players to make less money?

    Brilliant analysis. Just brilliant. I suppose you also think the players locked themselves out?

  6. Do players who are high, very high picks, like the 1st or say 3rd give money back when they bust, as they so very often do… just saying

  7. Per the terms log the collective bargaining agreement, he is getting a fair wage. His market value can only be measured when he actually hits the market. The union system creates lots of opportunities and imposes some restraints. It does not make much sense to pick and choose which part you like and which part you don’t. That is also part of the collective bargaining process. The ying and the yang. When there is a different yang and a different yang, there will be different opportunities and restraints. That’s how it works.

  8. A better solution is to go to 3 year deals for draft picks other than QBs. Most position players will show their worth by then. Guys who were drafted too high will move on and middle round picks can be rewarded for performance. The franchise tag is completely unfair to most position players. Elite talent hold out anyway for a new deal after 3 years anyway. QBs can go 4 years if they don’t play in year one.

  9. I wonder how much insurance costs if a player like Lamar Jackson or Quinnen Williams gets hurt playing
    Let’s say Williams play on the 9 million tender, gets injured like Sharrif Floyd, and never plays again.
    He may have lost out on 100 mill in career earnings without the injury; I wonder if there’s any way to fairly mitigate financial loss from injury.

