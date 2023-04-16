DeAndre Hopkins indicates willingness to play for Chiefs or Bills, not Jets or Patriots

April 16, 2023
Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains a Cardinal, despite a lingering belief he’ll eventually be traded. It’s unclear when it will happen and where he will go.

He recently provided some unspoken clues as to four possible destinations.

Here’s the video from his visit to the All Things Covered podcast. Instructed to share his opinion on joining a given team based solely on body language, Hopkins was asked about four teams.

Patriots: No.

Bills: Yes.

Jets: No.

Chiefs: Yes.

Those were the only four teams mentioned in the clip. There are other teams that could be interested in Hopkins, and other teams that could be interested in him.

At this point, there’s a chance nothing happens until after the draft. It could take even longer, if Hopkins is looking for a contract that no one is willing to give to him.

He’s due to make $19.45 million in 2023, and $14.915 million in 2024. He has a cap number of $30.75 million with the Cardinals in 2023. Trading him before June 1 creates a cap charge of $22.6 million. Trading him after June 1 splits the cap hit equally between 2023 and 2024.

  2. Hopkins is on the downside of a productive career. He’s already set for life money wise, so he should put his ego and pride aside and get with a team that’s still in the chase to win it all. Sign a reasonable contract. Go Bills!

  6. The Bills & Chiefs currently have great QBs. The Patriots & Jets currently do not.

  12. Still waiting for the elusive title – but stuff like this is fun in the meantime.

    After close to 20 years, it’s cool to see the tables turn. I remember when every FA wanted to go to the Pats (and took less money to play there), and the Bills would have to overpay to get anyone to sign there.

  13. Come on, Buffalo, he’s worth your 1st round pick, if you don’t get Bijan Robinson.

  15. Forget this guy really. This man is set to make $20Million this year and apparently that isn’t enough for him, out in the media playing games like this. Hey DeAndre, AZ apparently can’t trade you right now so how about u just sit down n shut your mouth until they can and be thankful anyone’s willing to pay u after your antics. Hopkins is exhibit A why people cannot stand self involved me me me me diva athletes.

  16. It’s not like he would show his cards one way or another. That’s what agents are for – ask Lamar.

  17. Hopkins’ huge salary is a braking point for most teams, especially those with very good QBs.
    a trade to the Chiefs or Bill seems unlikely unless there is some, even a lot of, salary consession on his part.

  19. Bills probably would’ve sent a 3rd to Az and made that trade happend already but they foolishly gave all the money needed for D-Hop to a broken down Von Miller,as a Bills fan I hated that signing last year!

  21. Teams have to hope his hunger to excel is still there. Going to NE would give Jones a chance. Murray needs him but not sure Murray or Hopkins is in Gannon’s future plans.
    Buffalo could use him but needs to upgrade its offensive line no matter what …

  23. To anyone that thinks D-Hop will go to the Bills or Chiefs I have 3 words for you: Over The Cap!

    Neither team has the cap room for him.

  25. He wants a championship.

    Patriots don’t have a QB capable of winning SB.

    Jets plying too many games off the field to be capable of winning SB. Trying to put a poison pill in the trade so Rodgers retires before 2024 draft , lowering compensation to Packers and helping Jets. Rodgers unretires May 2024. Good for Jets, but it makes this trade likely to never happen. As soon as a car salesman pulls stuff like this get in your car and drive away.

    Bills are right there. 1-2 plays and they are in SB.

    Chiefs definitely the easy choice. Problem is the hit to the cap and lots of players expecting the ball now that the won the SB.

  26. Chiefs okay, I get that, but no one who is serious about wanting to play for a Super Bowl win should want to play for the Bills.

  27. I don’t think that it’s about money with Hopkins. He knows that Arizona is going nowhere, especially with the Niners and Seattle in the same division…..not to mention having Kyler as a QB.

