DeAndre Hopkins says he doesn’t want a raise

Posted by Mike Florio on April 16, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

It was believed that Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants a trade because he sees it as the path to a new contract and the extra money that would go with it. If he did, he now says he doesn’t.

Hopkins doesn’t want a raise,” Hopkins tweeted on Sunday afternoon, signing it with his nickname, “Nuk.”

That means he’ll accept the $19.45 million he’s due to make in 2023, and the $14.915 million he’s due to make in 2024.

Currently, both years are not guaranteed. It’s possible he’s looking for the 2023 or 2024 salaries to be guaranteed. It’s also possible he’s looking to have the 2024 season torn up, allowing him to become a free agent in 2024.

For now, all we know is that he has said he doesn’t want a raise.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins says he doesn’t want a raise

  3. This dude makes Judas look loyal by comparison. Honestly can’t wait till this dude is moved, I’m not sure there is a more self involved player in the league. Only reason he’s not asking for more money is because he’s figured out no one in their right mind is guaranteeing him more $$ after his last few years .

  5. He’s probably not lying. Probably looking for the remainder to be converted to guaranteed instead.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.