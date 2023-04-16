Jalen Carter will visit Lions on Monday

Posted by Charean Williams on April 16, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter‘s decision to attend the draft, along with his refusal to visit any team selecting lower than 10th, seems an indication he has gotten assurance he will go in the top 10.

He has or will visit five of the teams with top-10 picks.

Carter will be in Detroit on Monday, visiting the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He already has visited the Seahawks (fifth pick), Raiders (7), Bears (9) and Eagles (10). The Lions draft sixth.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses in connection to a car crash that killed his Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy earlier this year.

In three seasons, Carter made 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

3 responses to “Jalen Carter will visit Lions on Monday

  2. The ultimate boon or bust pick this year. Some in Detroit want him. Some don’t want any part of him, especially just when team character and chemistry is finally on the rise. It seems like the majority are hoping he won’t be available when the Lions pick so they don’t have to make the tough choice.

