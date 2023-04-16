Jaxon Smith-Njigba the betting favorite to be first wide receiver drafted

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 16, 2023, 6:37 AM EDT
With the draft approaching, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as a heavy favorite to be the first wide receiver drafted.

Smith-Njigba is a -270 favorite to be the first receiver off the board, via DraftKings.

The other wide receivers with a shot at going first are Boston College’s Zay Flowers (+380 odds), USC’s Jordan Addison at +750, TCU’s Quentin Johnson at +800 and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt at +3000.

This year’s draft isn’t seen as a great one for wide receivers, and the odds suggest that none will go in the Top 12. Smith-Njigba’s over-under draft position is set at 12.5, and over is favored at -200.

The over-under for total wide receivers in the first round is set at 3.5.

