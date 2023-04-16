Mac Jones: Patriots’ offense is excited to work with Bill O’Brien

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 16, 2023, 12:42 PM EDT
After an ugly 2022 season, the players on the Patriots’ offense are excited for a fresh start in 2023.

That’s the word from quarterback Mac Jones, who said when asked about new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien that he and his teammates are eager to get to work in a revamped offense.

I think we’re all excited for this next year, and it just starts with putting your head down and going to work,” Jones said, via Boston.com. “We’ve got a great group of guys, and it’s all about how you come together as a team — players, coaches, everybody. So I’m excited to work with [O’Brien], and I know we all are, and it’s gonna be a great year. We’ve just gotta put the work in.”

After a promising rookie season in 2021, Jones took a step backward in 2022. How much of that step backward could be blamed on the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and on Matt Patricia taking over McDaniels’ role on the coaching staff, is open to debate. But a big part of O’Brien’s job will be getting that offense on track again.

Bill Belichick has declined to say Jones is the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2023, but Jones sounds like a man who thinks he’s going to be at the helm.

“[The offseason has] been good,” Jones said. “I think it’s important to just evaluate everything. Obviously, a day like today, it takes your mind off football and you get to enjoy the kids. But I’ve definitely been giving it a lot, just like every year, and just super excited to get back with the guys here soon and get to work.”

6 responses to “Mac Jones: Patriots’ offense is excited to work with Bill O’Brien

  2. Bill O’Brien is not likely equally excited to work with Mac Jones if he’s watched the interception machine.

  3. Putting Judge and Matt P on the offensive side of the ball last year is probably one of the 3 worst moves Bill has ever made as coach. I would guess that 90% of the rumors of dysfunction on the Pats at this point is from them trying to shift blame for what epic failures they both were last year.
    We will see how things turn out this year but I think the future for Mac, with a real offensive coordinator to back him up, is still very bright.

  4. It’s going to be interesting how it unfolds. The trouble for NE is that they have too many much better teams in AFC to have much hope. Likely third or fourth place finish in AFC east.

  6. It must be nice to have a real OC back in town. Hope to see Mac recover to his rookie form this year

