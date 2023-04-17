Bears re-sign Dante Pettis

Getty Images

The Bears announced the return of a wide receiver on Monday morning.

Dante Pettis has signed a one-year deal to remain with the team. No other terms have been disclosed.

Pettis signed with the Bears as a free agent last May and he appeared in every game for the team last season. He started seven of those games and finished the year with 19 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran twice for 37 yards.

Pettis entered the league as a 49ers second-round pick in 2018. He played 28 games for the NFC West before moving on to the Giants in 2020. He had 52 catches for 739 yards and nine touchdowns in those stops.