Betting odds suggest good chance Stetson Bennett goes undrafted

April 17, 2023
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has been the winning quarterback in the last two College Football Playoff National Championship Games, but that’s no guarantee he has an NFL future.

In fact, the betting odds suggest there’s a good chance that Bennett won’t be drafted next week.

Via DraftKings, the odds of Bennett going undrafted are +125. His odds are +300 for being drafted in the seventh round, +300 in the sixth round, +400 in the fifth round, +700 in the fourth round, +2000 in the third round, +5000 in the second round and +10,000 in the first round.

Although Bennett is a solid passer who has shown the ability to play well in big games, there are concerns about his size after he measured in at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds at the Combine. Also concerning is that Bennett was arrested for public intoxication in January.

Bennett will surely at least get a chance to prove himself as an undrafted free agent, but he’s likely to start his career at the bottom of an NFL depth chart after being on top in college.

  2. If Lamar doesn’t get his delusional contract dreams sorted out, Bennett will end up in Baltimore. The Raven’s new OC already approves.

  4. Hold on. There were concerns that he was drinking in public, but Jalen Carter’s history of reckless endangerment that involved 2 people losing their lives isn’t even going to drop him out of the top 10? Just say he’s not an NFL passer. Say he’s got a poor attitude and work ethic. But public intoxication is about the least concerning thing a 25-year-old college kid could possibly be arrested for.

  5. So age is an issue for Stetson…but not for Hendon Hooker? Breaking the law is bad for Stetson but not for Jalen Carter? I sense a LOT of PC bias here. Stetson CAN make all the throws, he certainly outperformed EVERY QB in the 2022 and 2023 NFL drafts….yet he’s not draftable? I think that if Stetson’s skin tone was darker, he’d be a media favorite…but he’s pale so everyone is making sure to use him to check their PC boxes.

  6. Concerns about Bennett’s size – see #1 overall Kyler Murray & potential #1 this year – Bryce Young. Concerns about drinking – omgoodness, agree with the above comment, public intoxication isn’t the best look but there is much worse!

  7. What teams are concerned about public drunkeness? Did he hurt anyone? Whatever.

  8. i think i’d give him a whirl as an UDFA. Put him on the practice squad. Let him learn. See if he can hack it.

  9. He’s got options now. There’s 2 more pro leagues to give a shot .
    I don’t see the guys in the USFL/XFL being considerably superior to Stetson.
    He should just make a beeline for those leagues.

  10. What are the odds he is the day one starter for the Ravens as Lamar makes his point by giving up $30 plus million…and the Ravens are probably the only team that would draft and or Rookie free agent sign him.

  11. He’s worth at least a 7th round pick. Most of them get cut anyway, but could turn into a Brock Purdy.

  12. He’d be the perfect quarterback for the USFL or XFL franchise in Del Boca Vista.

  13. cjmcfootball says:
    April 17, 2023 at 3:26 pm
    Hold on. There were concerns that he was drinking in public, but Jalen Carter’s history of reckless endangerment that involved 2 people losing their lives isn’t even going to drop him out of the top 10? Just say he’s not an NFL passer. Say he’s got a poor attitude and work ethic. But public intoxication is about the least concerning thing a 25-year-old college kid could possibly be arrested for.

    25 years old is still a kid?
    Agree that Jalen Carter’s issues should be a massive red flag for any team that wants to draft him, but that doesn’t excuse Bennett’s continued adolescence considering he turns 26 in October. Typically ‘college kids’ that age on campuses are finishing their PhDs, not kegs…

  14. I read Stetson Bennett was doing 12 Ounce curls as part of his training program.

  15. Certainly no one in the NFL drinks in bars….
    I’ll wager he signs with New England.

