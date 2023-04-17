Bills re-sign A.J. Klein

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker A.J. Klein will continue his career with the Bills.

Buffalo announced on Monday that Klein has re-signed with the club on a one-year deal.

After signing a three-year contract with the Bills in 2020, Buffalo released Klein last March. But after spending time with the Giants, Ravens, and Bears last season, Klein ended up back with the Bills when the team claimed him off waivers in November.

Klein ended up playing in six games for Buffalo with one start. He recorded 11 total tackles with one tackle for loss, playing 86 defensive snaps and 83 special teams snaps.

Klein, who turns 32 in July, was a Panthers fifth-round pick in 2013. He played his first four seasons with Carolina before spending three seasons with New Orleans.

The linebacker played all 16 games with 11 starts for Buffalo in 2020 while appearing in 15 games with four starts in 2021.

In all, Klein has appeared in 144 games with 82 starts.