Brandon Staley: Justin Herbert’s participation in OTAs is “up in the air” after offseason surgery

Getty Images

At the league meeting last month, Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said that quarterback Justin Herbert‘s availability for the start of the offseason program was unclear after he underwent surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

As Los Angeles’ offseason program gets underway on Monday, there’s still some lingering uncertainty regarding Herbert — though the recovery from surgery is not expected to impact Herbert for the upcoming season.

Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, head coach Brandon Staley said Herbert’s participation at OTAs next month is still “up in the air.”

“We’re going to listen to the doctors, and I know he’s making progress,” Staley said.

Herbert underwent the surgery in late January.

The quarterback is attending the Chargers’ voluntary offseason program, as several reporters photographed him during the club’s on-field conditioning work on Monday.

Los Angeles is implementing a new offense for 2023 under coordinator Kellen Moore.