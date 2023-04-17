Browns re-sign Thomas Graham, Ben Stille

Getty Images

The Browns have officially brought back a couple of depth pieces.

Cleveland announced on Monday that cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and defensive tackle Ben Stille have signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders to remain with the club in 2023.

Graham joined the Browns off of the Bears practice squad last year. He appeared in seven games for Cleveland, playing 55 special teams snaps and 37 defensive snaps. He finished with six total tackles.

Stille was signed off the Dolphins practice squad last November. An undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2022, Stille appeared in six games with one start for Cleveland. He had three total tackles with a QB hit.

The Browns also announced the previously reported re-signing of guard Michael Dunn.