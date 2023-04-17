Bryce Young now an overwhelming favorite to go first overall

Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has become an overwhelming favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Young has been a slight favorite over Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for weeks, but today sports books dramatically changed their odds. BetMGM moved Young from -350 to -2000, meaning that at this point you’d have to risk $2,000 just to make $100 betting on Young to go first overall.

Today’s news that Young has canceled visits to other teams has led to widespread speculation that the Panthers have already told Young they’re planning to take him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Shortly after the Panthers traded up to the first overall pick, Stroud was the betting favorite. But his status as the favorite to be the first overall pick didn’t last long. Young has been favored to go No. 1 for weeks, and now there’s little doubt remaining that Young’s name will be called first next Thursday night.