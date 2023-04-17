Cardinals claim Jovante Moffatt off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT
Safety Jovante Moffatt is headed to Arizona.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Cardinals have claimed Moffatt off of waivers. The Falcons dropped Moffatt from their roster last Friday.

Moffatt signed to Atlanta’s practice squad last season and wound up appearing in three regular season games. He also played in 14 games for the Browns over his first two professional seasons and has been credited with 10 tackles.

The Cardinals also have Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Juju Hughes, and Josh Thomas on the roster at safety, but one member of that group would like a change of scenery. Baker requested a trade away from Arizona last week.

