Continuing a recent trend, Heisman winner Bryce Young is poised to go No. 1 overall

Getty Images

There was a time, believe it or not, when Heisman Trophy winners routinely didn’t go first overall in the NFL draft. Now, it’s the rule not the exception.

The NFL disseminated on Monday a set of “quarterback notes” in advance of the 2023 draft, and this one was stunning.

In the 38 years from 1971 through 2009, only three Hesiman-winning quarterbacks became the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Once the Panthers, as expected, take Young with the first pick in 2023, a Heisman-winning quarterback will have been the first overall pick seven times in the last 14 drafts.

From 1971 through 2009, the Heisman-winning quarterbacks to go first overall were Jim Plunkett (’71), Vinny Testaverde (’87), and Carson Palmer (‘o3). That’s a pair of 16-year breaks, on either side.

Then came the revolution, with Sam Bradford (’10), Cam Newton (’11), Jameis Winston (’15), Baker Mayfield (’18), Kyler Murray (’19), Joe Burrow (’20), and Young.

Other Heisman winners who were the first pick in the draft since the AFL-NFL merger were running backs Earl Campbell (’78), Billy Sims (’80), George Rogers (’81), and Bo Jackson (’86).

That still leaves a break for sixteen years from Testaverde to Palmer, and seven after that from Palmer to Bradford. Since Bo Jackson in 1986, who never played for the team that drafted him (the Buccaneers), no non-quarterback has won the Heisman and become the first overall pick in the draft.