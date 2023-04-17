Daniel Jones on Saquon Barkley: There’s a business side to this, I support him

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 17, 2023, 12:49 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 21 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Giants at Eagles
Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got paid this offseason. So far, running back Saquon Barkley has not. Jones is hoping Barkley gets a contract he’s happy with.

The Giants were able to use the franchise tag on Barkley after Jones signed a contract extension, and so far Barkley hasn’t agreed to terms with the Giants. Jones said today that he wants to see everything work out for Barkley.

“There’s a business side to all of this. He’s a great friend, great teammate,” Jones said. “I’ll support him through it all.”

Barkley has the option of signing the one-year, $10.091 million franchise tender and having that salary guaranteed for the 2023 season, and then either getting a 20 percent pay raise or hitting free agency a year from now. But Barkley is hoping for a long-term contract extension. At a time when NFL teams have come to view running backs as easily replaceable, Barkley may not get the kind of money he’s looking for, but Jones is in Barkley’s corner.

  1. Players always support other players. It’s simple self-interest. Barkley could ask for $20,000,000 a year for 10 years all guaranteed … and every player would say he was worth it.

  2. The shelf life of a RB is short. Another season ending injury may further reduce his perceived value. Barkley might choose a contract that gives him a sure financially secure future or wait for a maximum contract that may never come. Melvin Gordon made the wrong choice and lost millions. Derrick Henry should have gotten his big contract before his last injury.

