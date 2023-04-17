Eagles, Jalen Hurts show everyone else how it’s done

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2023, 12:24 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

With three years in, the window for a new deal open, and his one year left on the rookie contract, the Eagles took care of their young franchise quarterback.

They didn’t delay. They didn’t make excuses. They didn’t play games. They recognized the value of the player, they realized that he’ll only get better the more he plays, and they made the commitment necessary to keep him around, well into the future.

For his part, Hurts knew when to do a deal — and how to do a deal. With the help of agent Nicole Lynn, Hurts accepted the richest deal in league history, in terms of new-money average.

We’ll get the full details and do a full breakdown. We’ll try to make sense of what it means for other quarterbacks, from those who are due to get new deals (Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert) to those who are overdue (Lamar Jackson).

One assessment of the Hurts deal will be whether Lamar Jackson should want the Hurts deal as written, or whether he should want something else. Shorter term, more dollars, more guarantees, etc.

Regardless, Hurts got a great deal. The Eagles did a smart deal. It’s a win-win, and it binds one of the best quarterbacks in the league to his current team for up to six more years, and possibly longer than that. With no drama, no awkwardness, no animosity.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Eagles, Jalen Hurts show everyone else how it’s done

  2. Not true. If he continues to do better, he’ll ask for a new contract. You will say he deserves it too.

  3. Lamar’s offer from the ravens is actually more than what hurts got. Lamar should be running to Baltimore to sign the deal.

  4. Great deal for the Eagles and Hurts. I think everyone can agree that Hurts work ethic is top notch and he will do whatever he can to help the team win.

  6. Hurts is not worth $50M. The Eagles had a stacked roster and now they will have to be carried by QB that is paid like Mahomes but isn’t Mahomes or even that close to that level. He is the popular guy right now but the QB gets too much credit and too much blame for the team’s success. Purdy is another one that will be exposed once he plays behind a weak OL. Hurts isn’t a QB that needs a strong run game and OL to operate, over time that OL won’t be as good and it is harder to replace them when you draft later. Take it from a Packer fan who has been through it.

  7. Lamar is only overdue because he is his own worst enemy. He’s lost more money than 99% of us will ever see because of it, money he will never get back.

  9. They already lost one O-lineman and Kelce and Johnson can’t play forever. Without a top 5 OL, Hurts is average at best.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.