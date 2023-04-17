Falcons sign Ethan Greenidge

Getty Images

The Falcons are adding an offensive lineman to the roster.

The agents for Ethan Greenidge announced on Monday that their client has agreed to a deal with the team. No terms have been announced.

Greenidge joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was inactive for his entire rookie season, but played in 15 games for New Orleans in 2020. He did not play in any games the last two seasons because he was placed on season-ending injured reserve in August both years.

The Falcons re-signed tackles Kaleb McGary and Germain Ifedi earlier this offseason and they also added former Cardinal Josh Miles as a free agent.