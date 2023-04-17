Jalen Guyton re-signs with Chargers

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jalen Guyton was back with the Chargers for the start of their offseason program on Monday.

The team did not tender him a contract as a restricted free agent earlier this year, but announced that they have come to an agreement with the wideout on a new contract.

Guyton was signed by the Cowboys after going undrafted in 2019 and he wound up joining the Chargers practice squad during the season. He appeared in three games as a rookie and then played in every game over the next two seasons. Guyton played the first three games in 2022, but a torn ACL knocked him out for the remainder of the year.

Guyton has 61 catches for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns over his four seasons with the Chargers and he’ll try to add to that total this fall.