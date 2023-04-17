Jalen Hurts agrees to five-year, $255 million extension with Eagles

Getty Images

A contract extension for Jalen Hurts was a priority in Philadelphia this offseason and the deal is now done.

The Eagles announced on Monday morning that Hurts has agreed to a five-year extension with the team. The announcement that Hurts will be under contract through 2028 came on the same day that the team is starting its offseason program.

The announcement did not include financial terms, but multiple reports peg the total value at $255 million with $179.304 million in guaranteed money. That makes Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history and sets the bar for other top quarterbacks who are currently looking for new deals or will be looking for them in the near future.

Those groups include players like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert, but the Eagles don’t have to worry about any negotiations with their quarterback for quite a while.