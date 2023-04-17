Jalen Hurts agrees to five-year, $255 million extension with Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2023, 11:09 AM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

A contract extension for Jalen Hurts was a priority in Philadelphia this offseason and the deal is now done.

The Eagles announced on Monday morning that Hurts has agreed to a five-year extension with the team. The announcement that Hurts will be under contract through 2028 came on the same day that the team is starting its offseason program.

The announcement did not include financial terms, but multiple reports peg the total value at $255 million with $179.304 million in guaranteed money. That makes Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history and sets the bar for other top quarterbacks who are currently looking for new deals or will be looking for them in the near future.

Those groups include players like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert, but the Eagles don’t have to worry about any negotiations with their quarterback for quite a while.

100 responses to "Jalen Hurts agrees to five-year, $255 million extension with Eagles

  1. Seeing how QB numbers go up every year, it’s smart to get it done now. Good for Jalen

  3. I think it won’t be long before there are 5 or 6 QB’s getting paid 1/3 of their teams salary cap and 26 or 27 teams with QB’s on either rookie deals or retreads. I further believe the teams with the rookie contracts and/or retreads will be the teams that win the most. It’ll be hard to field a competitive team when so much goes to your QB.

  4. Sooner than you expect they will start offer 500 million dollar contracts. Also this makes Mahomes contract look like a bargain.

  8. The 2019 Ravens had the best offensive line I’ve seen in my life. Lamar won MVP and hasn’t looked the same since they lost that supporting cast.

    The 2022 Eagles had the best offensive line by far in the NFL and great receivers. Surprised they’re paying this much to Hurts before he proved he can carry a team that’s not already stacked.

  9. Great deal for Hurts, and great deal for Eagles to reset the market before Burrow/Herbert. Howie does it again!

  10. What’s the significance of 5 years? Mahones did 10, Herbert’s deal will be 6, Daniel Jones was 4.

  11. That’s a great deal for Jalen. I’m just not sure it ever gets done if it’s his mom doing the negotiating.

  13. Nope, no worries for the Eagles.

    Except for their cap worries, which are now going to be even bigger.

    They will be paying Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson long after each retire.

  14. These contracts are getting out of control! Like ticket prices aren’t high enough already smfh

  15. Considering Jackson wants about 50 million more guaranteed on his deal…

    This is probably a bargain.

    The QB contracts are out of whack completely.

  16. Good for you Jalen – I was a pre-draft doubter of Jalen, and he has earned everything he’s gotten.

  17. Too late, eagles are already up against the cap. It’s better than not having a QB

  18. Let’s start by praising Hurts. Multiple set backs, including being benched in college, had to transfer, doubted by scouts and fans. He persevered, worked his butt off, and 100% earned the bag. Kudos.

    Second – teams with good quarterbacks that they think can go for four or five years should just pay them ASAP – because the price then goes up. After those four or five years, if it is not working out, just move on at that point.

    Burrow will get paid more than Jalen; Herbert and Lawrence may as well. Hurts contract may not seem as expensive down the road.

    Finally, Lamar – given your injury history you can’t claim to be worth $170mn + guaranteed. Take $125mn or so and stop the bleeding

  20. Good for Hurts. Who had him on the Bingo card as the first former Alabama QB to get paid three years ago? I know I was in the minority on that because every article described him as the alpha dog in that QB room.

  21. The NFL needs to get smart and start having buyout provisions for these massive contracts so teams aren’t crippled when one of these mobile quarterbacks gets hurt and can’t play anymore!

  22. From maybe a late round draft pick at best to starting and $255M….this kid is impressive with his work attitude. Well deserved.

  24. Mistake, big time. With all the taxes going up and a recession coming, how will Iggles fans pay for tickets to cover Hurts’ new salary?

  25. Oh wow so the guy who had a monster year and went to the Super Bowl didn’t get it all guaranteed HUH? And he still decided to sign and “take care of his family” with a mere $179 million guaranteed. Wonder if Lamar is taking note.

  31. @secondgenameriacan GMs typically use 20% of the cap as the top value they can expend for a non-rookie deal QB contract. It’s then up to that GM’s comfort level and personal dead money situation as to how much over that they can stomach. This is pretty close to the deal the Ravens offered Lamar from what I’ve read.

  32. I would have paid him a lot more, but this is still great news! The more salary cap a one-trick pony eats up, the better!!

    -Sincerely, the NFC East.

  33. Smart by Howie Roseman to get this done first prior to Burrow and Herbert…..this now sets the floor for the other 2 (or at least Burrow)….also wondered a bit if NFLPA was going to push Hurts’ agents (along with the other 2) to go for fully guaranteed, as some of the objections to giving Lamar that contract, don’t apply as much to Hurts, but I guess not.

  34. “Also this makes Mahomes contract look like a bargain.”

    I seem to remember some voices saw Mahomes’ contract as a bargain before the ink dried.
    It was definitely noted at the time that Mahomes had signed an unusually team friendly deal.

  35. Secondgenamwrican… When Dak got his 40M a year deal he wasn’t taking close to 1/3 of the cap and the cap has gone up 56M since then. Considering the cap has gone up more in 3 years than what Hurts is making per year I don’t see how you jump to this 1/3 conclusion. Hurts extension actually has him taking a lower percentage than what Dak did years ago. Plus evey year past the initial signing the contract takes up a lower percentage cause the cap continues to go up. Your logic is beyond flawed.

  36. I don’t think his momma negotiated this deal. I am sure he has an agent. Congrats!

  39. Any team that is signing their QB to a contract now in the $40M-$60M range long term will be fine. The cap is expected to increase $40M or more for 2024 as the revenue shortfall from 2020 is no longer factoring into it. After that it will likely continue to increase in huge amounts every year due to the new streaming deal.

    And before anyone starts complaining that the players are making too much, or that this somehow prices you out of going to games, just don’t. The CBA dictates the cap by share of revenue, and by extension how much the players make. If a QB made less money, it wouldn’t lower ticket prices or hot dog prices, it would just go to other players. And if the players made a smaller share of the revenue, the billionaire owners would just pocket it.

  41. We that fans are the biggest suckers! Player salaries have been going up by at least 10% per year while the fans who support these increases get at maybe 2% to 3% raises a year if we are lucky. To support the player salaries the cost to take a family of 4 to a game now costs almost $1k per game and the cost to watch the games on TV is $300 to $400 per year. How much is too much for these players? Wouldn’t it be nice if that fans could unite and have their own union to negotiate the ticket and concession prices? What would the player salaries look like if they could charge no more than $25 a ticket and $3 for a hotdog, soft drink, or beer? Surely not $51M plus per year for a quarter back who has never on a SB.

  42. Whether the owners like it or not the money the Quarterbacks are getting will force them to raise the cap more than they want. If they continue to attempt to hold the line on other positional players it will create too much tension in the locker room. That will not be good for the league and they know it. They have the most popular and profitable sport in the world and they can’t screw it up. Or can they?

  43. Why? So he can kick the ball to to other team in the opposite direction diagnonally toward the other teams end zone after fumbling it in the super bowl so they can run it back for a touchdown?

  46. As a Chiefs fan, I was beyond impressed with that Hurts did in the super bowl.

    Jalen Hurts would have likely got more if he had waited for his contract to run out.

  47. Blows my mind. Dude had one good season and the roster was stacked. I get it that this is market value but when are these owners going to get their stuff together and just flat refuse to pay such crazy salaries? They could control the “market.”

  48. Not worth it. Just like Colin Kapernick and a lot of others defenses will figure out how to stop him. He’s an average quarterback at best. He runs a lot. That’s it. They had their chance in the Super Bowl and blew it. The Eagles will be a 500 team next year and won’t sniff the Super Bowl again while he’s quarterback.

  49. Wow. Good for him!

    By way of contrast, I remember when Elway signed his rookie contract way back when and became the NFL’s first $1M player.

  50. Congrats to Hurts.
    Kudos to the Eagles for getting this done in a timely fashion.

  51. Hopefully all the quarterback mega contracts will have the effect of greatly pushing up the salary cap. It of course has to be negotiated in the CBA but owners might not be able to help themselves wanting to put solid teams together.

  52. You never know how things go. Hurts’ leverage might never be as high as it was after this season. He would have been a complete fool play another down without getting an extension.

    Now barring drastic financial mismanagement he is set for life, regardless of how the rest of his career goes.

  53. It is an over pay, but they all are. Yes, it will cause cap issues, but there is a great deal of value in having a settled quarterback situation. Also, in three years, this contract probably won’t even be in the top five. And so it goes, and so it goes.

  54. When did this mentality start of every player looking for a contract extension must become the highest paid player ever at their respective positions?

  55. These over priced contracts is self destroying a sport I once used to love

  56. Let’s keep it real. Way too much money for 1 hit wonder, at best. In that offense with that line and wrs, he is simply asked to be “bus driver” Is a bus driver worth 51 Mil a year. hell no.

    That said good for him to get real paid.

  57. Crazy to think but even spread evenly (which I am sure it is not and back loaded ), that’s 51 million a year. That is only 22% of the salary cap now. If the cap goes up even 15% annually (which it is supposed to for the next few years at least) this contract could represent less than 20% of the cap.

  59. Good for him, for any player that maximizes their value in a sport that eats players up and spits them out.

    Interested to see if he can continue to play as well as he did this year. He had the best OL and two #1 receivers to throw and I can’t get how horrid he was throwing the ball his first two years out of my head.

  60. Good for Jalen. Why, though, does everyone keep throwing Herbert into this conversation? That’s the one that’s going to be a huge mistake.

  61. Its less than Lamar was offered, or mire, the trick here is that Hurts didn’t ask for it to be all guaranteed. He asked them to bet on him some to be sure, but he is betting on himself in that deal too.

  62. At this point, why would any kid try to become a running back, instead of working to become a running QB? As a RB, you’ll just get used, abused, platooned, and the NFL sure isn’t doing anything with RB helmets at this point, either. Only QB. Serious athletes should be working on throwing accuracy from childhood the way things are headed.

  63. Hurts deserves every penny of that contract. There is no harder working player in the league. Great deal for both sides.

  64. Most people complaining about cap hell don’t have their franchise quarterback.

  67. The owners have to start adding additional cap money on their dime …not the fans tickets.

    If a team has a franchise QB making 50K and then a top flight WR now making 30-32 on the same team…that about 82K…more than 1/4 of the cap money goes to 2 players. How can you round out a quality with this happening?

    Jalen gets paid…other Eagles have to go…

  69. Jalen Hurts is the Eagles version of Dak Prescott, and look at how the Cowboys are regretting the big contract they gave to Prescott

  70. I think teams should be allowed one offensive, defensive and special teams player whose contract doesn’t go against the cap. That way teams can pay their ‘superstar’ from each group and still have $$ left to pay the other 50 players…just an idea.

  71. Great for Jalen, but if these star QBs had any stones, they would join together and insist on fully guaranteed contracts or they wouldn’t play. What if Hurts, Burrow, Herbert, Lamar, Lawrence, and every other young star QB banded together and said, no guaranteed QBs, no play. What would the owners have done then? I get wanting to get your coin, but they could do so much better with the huge profits the owners are making.

  73. Watson is still the highest paid ever with his fully guaranteed 200 million + overpaid contract. And now Hurts is overpaid, easiest schedule out of 32 teams and he did good but not that good.

  74. Now you know why the Browns and Haslam were smart. Watson’s conract is going to be very reasonable within a year.

  75. And that’s how you handle contract negotiations LAMAR… Both Burrow and Herbert will also be signed before you. It’s also why you use agents… Wake up. You have no leverage…. And all three of those QB’s are already more accomplished than you.

  76. Best move by the Eagles was only going 5 years. With a running QB after 7 years in the league which Hurts will have his effectiveness will be diminished and the Eagles can move on.

  77. “Wouldn’t it be nice if that fans could unite and have their own union to negotiate the ticket and concession prices? What would the player salaries look like if they could charge no more than $25 a ticket and $3 for a hotdog, soft drink, or beer? Surely not $51M plus per year for a quarter back who has never on a SB.”

    You’re wrong. The vast majority of the league’s income comes from the TV contracts and the 2nd though much smaller revenue source is almost certainly merch sales.

    Even though going to the stadiums gets the fan gouged by rip off prices, the revenue generated that way is not significant compared to the TV contracts. Those contacts are the mother lode to the NFL

  79. Jalen’s mom did a good job with the negotiations, or do you think me might have actually used an agent? Naahhhh who wants to waste 3% when mommy can get it done for you

  80. Jalen Hurts maybe more than any other player the past 6-8 years has rode the rollercoaster. National titles early then benched and transfer. Great season at Oklahoma and drafted lower than expected. Rose up the depth chart in Philly to superstardom. Hats off to Jalen Hurts!

  81. I’m really hoping Lamar,s agent is paying attention. This could have been Number 8″s contraCt TWO YEARS AGO!!

  82. A mediocrity who played behind a historically good O line and threw 50 50 balls AJ Brown would make plays on. Enjoy it while it lasts Eagles fans. You certainly seem to like the guy.

  83. This allows Hurts to get rich at least twice, as long as he performs. If he plays well this co tract will get extended, with a bonus, and even bigger dollars in 3 years.

  85. Seems early to get this deal done, I thought I read that most QB extensions on first year contracts don’t happen until August / September, but I guess Hurts didn’t have that 5th year option so there was a little more pressure. Either way, the price had to go up a bit for Burrow and Herbert now. Whichever signs next will get more, and whichever signs after that will get more.

  86. I think most are failing to realize that the majority of NFL teams profits come from tv and marketing deals. That’s a big reason the league was considering flexing Thursday night games given the investment made by Amazon.

  88. covidiots says:

    You’re wrong. The vast majority of the league’s income comes from the TV contracts and the 2nd though much smaller revenue source is almost certainly merch sales.

    Even though going to the stadiums gets the fan gouged by rip off prices, the revenue generated that way is not significant compared to the TV contracts. Those contacts are the mother lode to the NFL

    But you know who ultimately pays those TV providers so they can pay those contracts, right?

  89. It is past time to put a max contract on QBs. There are too many other players on the team to pay one player this much money.

  90. Crazy money for one good season with a great supporting cast and a hilarious easy schedule.

    That one is gonna be bad a few years from now.

  91. Nice. I can’t believe how much this dude improved his throwing in one offseason. I had him as a bottom 20 QB before last year started but wow what a change. Wish more QBs would try to improve like he did. Seems like a good dude too.

  92. Well, it’s 5 less than 10, 1 less than 6, and 1 more than 4.
    ————————————————————

    Tha Nino Man says:
    April 17, 2023 at 11:17 am
    What’s the significance of 5 years? Mahones did 10, Herbert’s deal will be 6, Daniel Jones was 4.

  93. Danielle K says:
    April 17, 2023 at 11:34 am

    Every day Lamar Jackson looks dumber
    ______________

    How so? He was never offered a contract like that and since his deal isn’t done, he actually looks smarter since he has real baseline now.

  94. Florio will provide the contract details breakdown soon to get the real numbers(base salary, incentives, etc)

  95. Put Daniel Jones in that offense and you would get the same results. And yet you would never pay Jones that type of money. The Giants approached Daniel Jones contract with caution, The Eagle spent money like a drunken sailor. The Eagles are the media darlings right now so they won’t be criticized for overpaying a QB who has had one good year. He’s not even close to being the best qb in the league. The Eagles wont sniff a Super Bowl for years.

  96. All of you “props to Jalen” folks had better not blame the NFL, its owners, or the Iggles when tickets, concessions, parking, and merch prices skyrocket in Philadelphia. Instead, blame the greedy PLAYER, lawyers, and the NFLPA.

  98. He sure looked awesome last season — if that performance carries over the contract will be worth every penny. Folks talk about impending cap hell but fail to recognize how much the cap is going to increase with the new TV and streaming revenues.

  99. It’s a lot of money, and creeping close to unsustainable amounts of money, with a fairly small sample size of high-end play. But this is the kind of guy you hope you get the chance to pay. Has worked incredibly hard to up his game and to all indications is a genuine team leader – a guy who sets the tone for everyone. And he gets to the Super Bowl, and plays very well in it, in his 2nd year starting – so he’s shown he can achieve in the postseason.

  100. The player is not greedy. If the team doesn’t want to pay it, then don’t and draft a replacement.

