Jauan Jennings signs tender; 49ers announce Chris Conley, Kerry Hyder signed

The 49ers announced receiver Jauan Jennings has signed his exclusive rights tender.

The team made Jennings a seventh-round pick in 2020, and he returned to the practice squad after failing to make the roster out of training camp. He made his first regular-season appearance in 2021 and has appeared in 38 games over the past two seasons.

Jennings has 59 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season and 10 catches for 110 yards in the postseason.

The 49ers also announced the signing of free agent receiver Chris Conley a few minutes after it was reported he had agreed to terms. Conley has 217 career catches for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In addition, they made official the re-signing of defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. Hyder rejoined the 49ers on a one-year contract last season, and he totaled only one sack in 16 games while playing 36 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.