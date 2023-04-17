Lamar Jackson won’t show up for start of offseason workouts, as expected

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2023, 10:28 AM EDT
When it comes to unsigned franchise-tagged players, it should surprise no one when they choose not to show up for the start of offseason workouts. Beyond the fact that the workouts are voluntary, unsigned franchise-tagged players are (wait for it) unsigned.

They’re not under contract. They’re no more employed by their team than anyone else who isn’t under contract with the team.

So, yes, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to stay away. He’ll most likely stay away until he signs.

There’s a common misconception regarding unsigned franchise-tagged players. While they routinely don’t show up, they’re not prevented from doing so. With a simple letter of protection, which would guarantee their franchise pay in the event of a serious injury, they can show up.

And there’s an argument to be made for being there. Most players are going to work out, somewhere. Working out away from the workplace runs the risk of an injury that would result in the franchise-tag money going away for good. If that injury happens in the building, the player is covered.

Then there’s the Kirk Cousins approach. To the extent Jackson is currently simulating the Cousins experience (two years of franchise tag and then free agency), Jackson should consider doing what Cousins did — accept the tender and show up.

Jackson will want to have a good season, obviously. Beyond the fact that he’ll want to keep himself highly attractive to the Ravens and other teams, he’ll want to avoid the parade of “I told you so’s” that inevitably will line up if Jackson struggles in 2023, if he exercises his prerogative to skip the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason.

The best approach, frankly, would be for the Ravens and Jackson (perhaps with OBJ as the go-between) to sweeten his $32.4 million franchise tender and get him in the door for 2023. It’s in his best interests to have a big year. It’s in the team’s best interests for him to have a big year.

Getting him there for the offseason program would enhance the likelihood that this will happen.

  2. The kids greed and fat head are going to destroy a once promising career. It should seem obvious to everyone the Ravens don’t want him back anymore than the Packers want Rodgers.

  3. That’s fine. He won’t show up for a quarter of the games either. I mean, it’s what he’s done the past two seasons. What’s to expect that would change?

  5. LOL, Lamar isn’t even smart enough to realize that he has done irreparable damage to his “brand”, much less have the ability to negotiate a contract. He is completely clueless. Sad, but expected!

  6. OBJ is that type of high end receiver, that must be paired with elite QB arm talent, the like of Stafford, not the like of Jackson or Mayfield.

  7. How did we go from a kid dreaming about one day playing in an NFL game to a man child refusing to suit up because he didn’t feel $130m+ guaranteed was fair?

  8. Nobody cares. He’s become a pawn for the NFLPA and when their experiment fails, they’ll leave him to pick up the pieces of a failed career and poor business decisions. But hey, at least he didn’t have to give up that 3%…….

  11. If I’m the Ravens, I do everything I can to move up and take Richardson in the draft, then I rescind the franchise tag and let Jackson learn a real hard lesson.

  12. One thing that seems to be a developing question is in 10 days QB needy teams will be drafting their new “franchise” players. 3-4 teams will have someone that they will be committed to for several years.

    In 2024, who are the new QB needy teams? Vikes? TB? Seattle? Ravens? Another year, another handful of teams needing a reboot at QB and there will be new blood coming in from the college ranks.

    Where is Jackson going to find anyone wanting to commit his salary demands and guaranteed?

    Chew on that LJ.

  14. If I’m the Ravens, I have to have a plan B in place as a future without Jackson seems more and more likely. Not this year, of course, but soon.

  16. To be fair, don’t a lot of veteran QB’s skip these “voluntary” workouts? I’m honestly not even sure what his endgame is here. Players who hold out entire seasons are forgotten. Things move too fast in the NFL and GMs and coaches will have moved on to the next shiny thing rather than chasing someone who has never shown that he can sustain a high level of play deep into the payoffs.

  17. I would guess the Ravens would give him the same deal Hurts just signed. Would he accept that or is he still insisting on breaking the bank and having every single dollar guaranteed?

  19. Lamar isn’t reporting to camp because he heard the news that Hurts signed a massive new contract.

    There have been numerous examples that prove that it’s best for Lamar to have an agent, and he still refuses to do so. So he will continue to see his peers make more money.

  20. The experts up in Minnesota told me he was going to be on their roster weeks ago…

    Still waiting, experts… still waiting…

  22. Jalen Hurts, an adult, kept his mouth shut and hired a proper agent to negotiate on his behalf. There’s about 180 million reasons why that was a good idea. Good luck, Lamar. Your pride got the better of you, and you showed your cards way too early and way too stupidly.

  24. Let me get this straight .. you are suggesting the Ravens violate league rules by negotiating through OBJ ?

  25. Jalen Hurts was drafted in the 2nd round two years after Jackson and just got a $51 million a year contract! Jackson was drafted in 2018, is his own agent and has refused to sign a contract with Baltimore for over 2 years. Jackson will never, ever make up the money he has lost by not hiring an agent and signing a contract! Every, single day he plays this ridiculous, fools errand game he loses money he’ll never, ever have in hand, get to invest, get to buy property with, etc. There is nothing intelligent or business savvy about his approach. He’s a rank idiot!

  27. Why should he show up if Crabs & ‘Al feel there is collusion? Stand pat, Lamar. Mom will flip the owner’s minds, in no time.

  28. Hurts: how you get a deal done and advance your career
    Jackson: how not to get a deal done and sabotage your career

    These two have shown the incoming draft class what to do and what not to do in just a short amount of time. I hope they’re taking notes.

