Nick Caserio says “I’m not leaving”

Getty Images

The gif of Leonardo DiCaprio declaring “I’m not leaving” often shows up, in various contexts. It’s apparently extremely relevant in this one.

During his pre-draft press conference, Texans G.M. Nick Caserio addressed persistent rumors that he might leave the team after the draft.

“Before we take any questions, quite frankly, I’m almost embarrassed that I have to say anything,” Caserio said at the outset of the media availability. “Honestly, I feel sort of like Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street. I’m not leaving. There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort. Grateful and appreciate of the opportunity that my family and I have here in Houston. We understood when we arrived, when we got here, there was a lot of work to be done. And I think when you look across the NFL landscape, there’s a lot of work to be done in every organization. I think we’ve made some progress. We still have a lot of work in front of us.”

He attributed the chatter to “information and topics” that emerge at this time of year, and that “some are more accurate than others.” He also said he felt an obligation to address the issue in order to “stay ahead of it.”

During the questioning, the topic apparently came up (it was impossible to hear the reporter). Caserio said this: “Again, you guys know more than I do. Again, I mean, my first inclination, you know, people are reaching out to me last week, and I’m like literally laughing. So I can’t speak for anybody else other than myself. So, I mean, again, maybe you can do some digging on that.”

This all seems to address the question of whether Caserio would leave on his own. It doesn’t rule out conclusively the possibility that somebody else (as in ownership) could want to make a change.

And that basically compels ownership to corroborate Caserio’s comments in order to put the issue to bed.