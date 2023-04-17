Nick Caserio says “I’m not leaving”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2023, 12:53 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
The gif of Leonardo DiCaprio declaring “I’m not leaving” often shows up, in various contexts. It’s apparently extremely relevant in this one.

During his pre-draft press conference, Texans G.M. Nick Caserio addressed persistent rumors that he might leave the team after the draft.

“Before we take any questions, quite frankly, I’m almost embarrassed that I have to say anything,” Caserio said at the outset of the media availability. “Honestly, I feel sort of like Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street. I’m not leaving. There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort. Grateful and appreciate of the opportunity that my family and I have here in Houston. We understood when we arrived, when we got here, there was a lot of work to be done. And I think when you look across the NFL landscape, there’s a lot of work to be done in every organization. I think we’ve made some progress. We still have a lot of work in front of us.”

He attributed the chatter to “information and topics” that emerge at this time of year, and that “some are more accurate than others.” He also said he felt an obligation to address the issue in order to “stay ahead of it.”

During the questioning, the topic apparently came up (it was impossible to hear the reporter). Caserio said this: “Again, you guys know more than I do. Again, I mean, my first inclination, you know, people are reaching out to me last week, and I’m like literally laughing. So I can’t speak for anybody else other than myself. So, I mean, again, maybe you can do some digging on that.”

This all seems to address the question of whether Caserio would leave on his own. It doesn’t rule out conclusively the possibility that somebody else (as in ownership) could want to make a change.

And that basically compels ownership to corroborate Caserio’s comments in order to put the issue to bed.

3 responses to “Nick Caserio says “I’m not leaving”

  1. Nick Caserio is a very weak General Manager and his track record of the Texans NFL Draft and record of bad trades prove the point.
    If the Texans ownership keeps Nick Caserio and allows him to take part in any aspect of the NFL Draft the Texan Franchise is doomed to failure.
    Caserio needs to go and find a new career path….

  2. Well BB brought a lawsuit and made him stay an extra year. So saying he is going back to the Pats was a long shot to begin with.

