Nick Leverett signs exclusive rights free agent tender

Getty Images

With offseason programs around the league beginning on Monday, one of Tampa Bay’s key pieces is back in the fold.

Buccaneers guard Nick Leverett has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, putting him under contract for the 2023 season.

As an ERFA, Leverett was not able to negotiate with other teams once he was tendered.

Leverett started 10 games at left guard in 2022, having moved into the starting lineup around midseason. He took over the role from 2022 second-round pick Luke Goedeke.

Leverett joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2020, mainly spending the season on the practice squad. He appeared in two games in 2021.