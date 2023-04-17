Patrick Mahomes again gathers teammates in Texas as Chiefs conduct virtual Phase I

Getty Images

Last year, the Chiefs kept things virtual for the start of the offseason program, with meetings taking place over Zoom for Phase I. Many of the club’s skill players also joined quarterback Patrick Mahomes to work out in Texas.

The approach clearly worked, as Kansas City went on to win Super Bowl LVII.

So, the Chiefs are doing it again.

“It’ll be good to get the guys back on Zoom,” head coach Andy Reid said in a video conference on Monday. We’re going to go two weeks here with Phase I where the players are away from the coaches and they’ll continue on with their strength program and conditioning. A number of the guys went down to Texas to be with Pat and do some work there.

“…The reason I do it, really, is because of time off — I just want them to freshen up. I mean, that season doesn’t seem like it was very long ago that you were playing in the Super Bowl and having the parade. And then all of a sudden, bam, you’re back into Phase I. So, it gives the guys an opportunity to kind of get away.”

Reid also recognizes the benefits of Mahomes gathering his teammates to work out together at the start of the offseason program. League rules prevent coaches from being on the field with players in Phase I, but there are no restrictions on players getting together on their own.

“It is voluntary, but I think it’s the way Pat handles himself to where the guys want to do it. I don’t have to say a whole lot,” Reid said. “They’ve actually been down there for a week with each other and they rent a couple of homes down there and they do their thing. So, I think it’s a real positive thing.

“It’s a good team builder, [for] the wide receivers, tight ends, running backs, and cornerback positions — they’re able to kind of feel each other out and talk to each other. It’s good to have some guys that have been through it so they can talk to the newer guys and help coach them up.”

Reid noted the Chiefs will bring the players back into the building in Kansas City for Phase II of the offseason program, which begins in two weeks.