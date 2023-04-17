Patrick Mahomes’ ankle still isn’t 100 percent

Posted by Charean Williams on April 17, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the divisional round victory over the Jaguars. He missed only 13 snaps, playing through the Grade 2 sprain in the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Mahomes, who is training with some of his receivers in Texas as he has done in recent years at the start of the offseason program, said his right ankle is not fully healed yet.

“I think now it’s been more about just kind of managing it, but getting the mobility back as best as I possibly can,” Mahomes said Monday during a video conference call with beat reporters. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent, but I’ve had no necessarily limitations. It’s just when you go through a grind of a week of training and you’re trying to push it and go through the rehab process, but at the same time, you want to make sure you’re still building. You might be a little sore on the weekends. I think we’ve done a great job of pushing it to the right limit to where I’m now I’m throwing and stuff like that and having no limitations there.

“I think running and cutting, there will still be a little bit of limitation for the next few weeks, but I’m happy with where I’m at, and we’ll keep pushing it and getting me to the right spot for the beginning of the season.”

Mahomes said his ankle injury does not compare to the offseason foot surgery he had in 2021. He called the foot injury more “serious” than the ankle.

He does not expect any limitations on reps during organized team activities and is looking to be 100 percent by training camp.

“I’ve felt like we’ve improved, especially these last few weeks, a ton,” Mahomes said. “As far as the swelling, it went down finally. I don’t have that soreness just as much as I was having it after a few days of work. With the improvements that we’re making these few weeks, I have a great feeling that by the time we get to training camp, it won’t even be any question at all. So, we’ll continue to work through it at OTAs. I don’t think there will be any limitations on reps or anything like that, especially if I’m not running around a ton, but at the same time, we’ll continue the rehab process and making sure that by the time we get to training camp I can just roll out there and feel perfectly fine.”

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Patrick Mahomes’ ankle still isn’t 100 percent

  1. Maybe he should let it heal before doing any more work on it. Just do the book work with your teammates. You don’t want to go into the season in a couple of months with a partially jacked up ankle. Be smart.

  2. Please lets not talk about his ankle that basically did not limit him at all in the Super Bowl.

    It was not a major injury. If it were major like a break or severely torn ligaments he would not have been able to walk on it or play on it. The kind of injury he had is basically the same as so many other players probably had. They all are playing through something. No question Mahomes put up with some pain and toughed through it, but he’s going to be fine to start the season.

  5. So basically a football player still has some soreness two months after his season has ended.
    Shocking news…

  8. Doesn’t matter when it’s 15 on 11 every time he plays with the refs making sure he wins playoff games no matter what.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.