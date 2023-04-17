Report: Danielle Hunter isn’t expected at start of Vikings offseason program

Getty Images

It looks like the Vikings will be starting their offseason work without defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Hunter is not expected to report for the first day of offseason work on Monday. All work at this stage of the program is voluntary.

Hunter’s contract is the likely reason for his expected absence. Hunter is entering the final year of his current deal and is set to make a base salary of $4.9 million and is believed to be in the market for a new deal.

The Vikings also have contractual issues to sort out with running back Dalvin Cook and edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, so the offseason work in Minnesota won’t be limited to the weight room or practice fields.