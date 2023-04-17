Report: Danielle Hunter isn’t expected at start of Vikings offseason program

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2023, 10:21 AM EDT
New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

It looks like the Vikings will be starting their offseason work without defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Hunter is not expected to report for the first day of offseason work on Monday. All work at this stage of the program is voluntary.

Hunter’s contract is the likely reason for his expected absence. Hunter is entering the final year of his current deal and is set to make a base salary of $4.9 million and is believed to be in the market for a new deal.

The Vikings also have contractual issues to sort out with running back Dalvin Cook and edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, so the offseason work in Minnesota won’t be limited to the weight room or practice fields.

7 responses to “Report: Danielle Hunter isn’t expected at start of Vikings offseason program

  3. Of course he wants the security of a longer deal. Seems like he forgot he got paid for the last 3 years while 2 were injured and last year was not spectacular. Team is in salary cap hell, might not be a good time to say I ain’t goona show up. You didn’t show up on the stat sheet much last year. Your bargaining chip is as small as it’s ever been.
    Trade him.

  5. Between his injury in 2021 and Donatell using him in the worst ways possible in 2022, he doesn’t have much negotiating power. His only way to a new, big deal is to show up and earn one next offseason.

  6. Time to trade Hunter, Smith, and Dalvin…get out of cap hell and start building for the future.

  7. The Vikings also have contractual issues to sort out with running back Dalvin Cook and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith
    ++++++++
    They should sell tickets to the Hasbeenathon.

