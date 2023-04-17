Report: Zach Wilson is present for first day of Jets’ offseason program

Getty Images

When the Jets made Zach Wilson the second overall pick in 2021, he was hailed as the savior. Two years later, the Jets are trying to replace him with Aaron Rodgers.

The team still has not worked out a deal to pry the four-time MVP from the Packers.

That leaves Wilson’s future in limbo.

Wilson, though, showed up for the first day of the Jets’ offseason program Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

At some point, Wilson likely gets a fresh start elsewhere. But for now, he’s on the Jets, unlike Rodgers, which makes Wilson the team’s QB1 with Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler behind him.