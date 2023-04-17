Report: Zach Wilson is present for first day of Jets’ offseason program

Posted by Charean Williams on April 17, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets
Getty Images

When the Jets made Zach Wilson the second overall pick in 2021, he was hailed as the savior. Two years later, the Jets are trying to replace him with Aaron Rodgers.

The team still has not worked out a deal to pry the four-time MVP from the Packers.

That leaves Wilson’s future in limbo.

Wilson, though, showed up for the first day of the Jets’ offseason program Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

At some point, Wilson likely gets a fresh start elsewhere. But for now, he’s on the Jets, unlike Rodgers, which makes Wilson the team’s QB1 with Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler behind him.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Report: Zach Wilson is present for first day of Jets’ offseason program

  1. Zach should be there since he hasn’t proven anything. It certainly doesn’t make him better than Rodgers.

  2. Hopefully he impresses in his shorts and tee, Rodgers hears about it, and the Jets stop fooling around and give the Packers a first and 2nd over the next two years. If he doesn’t impress, Woody can chip in another 2nd to get Rodgers in the house.

  5. That is his job, is it not? I would expect all players to be there if they are under contract or excused for other reasons.

  7. It’s interesting how defensive HC’s wind up with underperforming QBs or draft QBs who don’t fit their offensive system or OC’s philosophy. Washington, Arizona, and Tampa are other examples of this.

  9. The Packers want a #1 but do they want Wilson or the Jets wanting to keep him? There is no way Rodgers will be a backup in GB with that salary … 49ers or Dolphins should make a play themselves.

  10. This kid’s career is far from over. He just needs to grow up, which most of us needed to do at 22 years old. Rodgers has taken a likeness towards him. Wilson looks up to him. Sitting for a year or two may change the trajectory of his career and he wouldn’t cause any noise sitting behind Rodgers and would likely be one of the few people he listens to. This is a win for the Jets short term and long term.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.