Shoulder healed but status unresolved, Dalvin Cook stays in Florida

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2023, 11:18 AM EDT
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Getty Images

The Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook continue to be at impasse. The impasse likely will linger, at least through the draft.

At issue is Cook’s $10.4 million salary, only $2 million of which is guaranteed. Will the Vikings keep him, cut him, trade him? Will he get the full $10.4 million from Minnesota, from anyone?

As the process continues to play out (or, as the case may be, not play out), Cook won’t be at the start of the offseason program in Minnesota, per a source with knowledge of the situation. Instead, he’ll continue to work on rehabbing his surgically-repaired shoulder in Florida.

The shoulder is not expected to be an issue in 2023. Agent Zac Hiller recently explained that Cook has been “playing with one shoulder,” and that he has been purposely avoiding contact to the injured side of his body.

Hiller also said that Cook has been playing for a Minnesota team that has been “mediocre,” and that Cook will be “fully intact” in 2023.

“He has two shoulders, and he’s only had one,” Hiller said.

The question remains where Cook’s two shoulders, and the rest of his body, will be in 2023. He continues to be one of the best running backs in the league. He had multiple game-breaking moments last year for the Vikings, from the 53-yard touchdown run that iced a win over the Dolphins to the 81-yard touchdown run that sparked the unlikely comeback win over the Bills to the 64-yard rumble with a screen pass that helped Minnesota erase the biggest deficit ever against the Colts.

He’s also a very effective leader in the Minnesota locker room, a fact that easily can be overlooked when analytics drive personnel decisions.

Whatever happens, this is a delicate situation for the Vikings. If they move on, can they replace his production? Will they regret letting him go, based on what he does in 2023 with a different team?

And how much better will he play with a fully-healed shoulder?

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Shoulder healed but status unresolved, Dalvin Cook stays in Florida

  1. The sticking point with Cook is what he does on 1st and 2nd down. No one denies he’s a home run hitter, but this 1st and 2nd down runs often put the team behind the chains. He needs to be in a rotation with a more powerful back that may not have the home run ability but can get 3+ yards when you need it and everyone knows he’s coming.

  2. This sure isn’t the way to treat a veteran player who has sacrificed so much for your organization.

  3. The major question is what will his excuse be when he fumbles now that his shoulder is repaired? He’s super talented but EVERY time he fumbles he pretends it was because he was injured. Two years in a row you would have thought his season was over only for him to come back the following week and look great, he had them cart him off the field only to play the next week just because he fumbled.

  4. Cook got a signing bonus and KNEW, at that point that the guarantees decrease as the contract ages. I’m sick of players getting to the end of their deals and then complaining about the salary as if they didn’t get any money upfront. Maybe if players didn’t blow through all their money, we wouldn’t have moneygrabs like this.

  5. I’m not at all worried about Cook’s shoulder injuries — he’s played through those all his career. What does worry me is his cap hit in today’s NFL where RBs no longer carry the same value. The Packers’ Jones and his agent realized that fact. Zeke Elliot and Austin Ekler didn’t, and apparently neither does Dalvin.

  6. Zim didn’t do Dalvin any favors by sniping at all 5 of his Offensive Coordinators to get the ball to Cook more.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.