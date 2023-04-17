Shoulder healed but status unresolved, Dalvin Cook stays in Florida

Getty Images

The Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook continue to be at impasse. The impasse likely will linger, at least through the draft.

At issue is Cook’s $10.4 million salary, only $2 million of which is guaranteed. Will the Vikings keep him, cut him, trade him? Will he get the full $10.4 million from Minnesota, from anyone?

As the process continues to play out (or, as the case may be, not play out), Cook won’t be at the start of the offseason program in Minnesota, per a source with knowledge of the situation. Instead, he’ll continue to work on rehabbing his surgically-repaired shoulder in Florida.

The shoulder is not expected to be an issue in 2023. Agent Zac Hiller recently explained that Cook has been “playing with one shoulder,” and that he has been purposely avoiding contact to the injured side of his body.

Hiller also said that Cook has been playing for a Minnesota team that has been “mediocre,” and that Cook will be “fully intact” in 2023.

“He has two shoulders, and he’s only had one,” Hiller said.

The question remains where Cook’s two shoulders, and the rest of his body, will be in 2023. He continues to be one of the best running backs in the league. He had multiple game-breaking moments last year for the Vikings, from the 53-yard touchdown run that iced a win over the Dolphins to the 81-yard touchdown run that sparked the unlikely comeback win over the Bills to the 64-yard rumble with a screen pass that helped Minnesota erase the biggest deficit ever against the Colts.

He’s also a very effective leader in the Minnesota locker room, a fact that easily can be overlooked when analytics drive personnel decisions.

Whatever happens, this is a delicate situation for the Vikings. If they move on, can they replace his production? Will they regret letting him go, based on what he does in 2023 with a different team?

And how much better will he play with a fully-healed shoulder?