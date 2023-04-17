Titans work out Nick Kwiatkoski, Tanner Vallejo

Getty Images

The Titans worked out three linebackers Monday and agreed to terms with Ben Niemann afterward.

Nick Kwiatkoski and Tanner Vallejo were the other veteran free agents who had tryouts in Nashville, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Kwiatkoski, 29, played 12 games for the Falcons last season. He did not play on defense but saw action on 228 special teams snaps and made seven tackles.

The Bears made him a fourth-round pick in 2016, and he spent four seasons in Chicago. Kwiatkoski then played two seasons for the Raiders.

He has played 89 games with 34 starts in his career.

Vallejo, 28, appeared in all 17 games with five starts for the Cardinals last season and played 280 defensive snaps and 375 on special teams.

The Bills made him a sixth-round pick in 2017, and he also has played for the Browns and Commanders.

He has played 82 games with eight starts in his career.