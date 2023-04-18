Amari Cooper had core muscle surgery in February

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2023, 12:57 PM EDT
Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper‘s offseason activities included a trip to the operating room.

Cooper held a press conference from the team’s facility on Tuesday and told reporters that he had core muscle surgery in February. Cooper was on the injury report late last season with what was described at the time as a hip injury and he said that he feels like he’s well on his way back to 100 percent.

“The recovery went well. I’m on the eighth week of it now. I feel good, I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be,” Cooper said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns during his first season with the Browns.

