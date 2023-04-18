Brandon Beane: Damar Hamlin is fully cleared

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 18, 2023, 11:06 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin
Getty Images

Late last month, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was asked by President Joe Biden if he would play again. Hamlin told Biden, “I think so. … God willing.”

Hamlin is now in a position to make that a reality.

In a Tuesday press conference, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said that Hamlin is in the building as the club begins its offseason program and has been “fully cleared” after seeing three specialists.

”They’re all in agreement — it’s not two to one or three to one or anything like that — they’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else that was coming back from an injury,” Beane said. “He’s fully cleared. He’s here. And he is of the mindset — he’s in a great headspace — to come back and make his return.”

Hamlin has made remarkable progress since suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati in January and this is one more step in a positive direction.

There is still plenty of time between now and September, but Hamlin being cleared to work out and participate in the offseason program is a testament to all those who worked to save his life.

14 responses to “Brandon Beane: Damar Hamlin is fully cleared

  2. I’ll get this out before it becomes a wedge: only Hamlin (and his doctors) know what’s best. And if they came to a reasonable conclusion he’s clear and DH himself is ready to go, it’ll be a good thing for the league as a whole to see him back on the field ready to roll.

  3. I hope he devotes his time to heart and cardiac related issues. Lightning usually doesn’t strike twice in the same place but I wouldn’t roll the dice.

  4. Just as I said 3 days after his episode. He’d be with the team during the playoffs. And He’ll be back on the field this year before guys with broken bones or torn ligaments. Though “scary”, it happens millions of times a year and people continue their lives afterwards.

  5. …and the Human Collision League marches on. Smiles on every face, every heart full. TVs glowing, fighter jets flying, cash piling up. Yay.

  6. You already know Roger is writing the storyline for this one. Next week on Monday Night Raw, I mean Football!

  7. A lacrosse goalie in Florida named James Hendrick had same thing happen. He was cleared to play a month later and played two more seasons. If the doctors cleared Damar, I’d say it is totally up to him.

  8. Sorry I love the Bills, but I think Damar is making a mistake. His heart STOPPED. He has plenty of money to move on to the inevitable next chapter and he should.

  9. Just amazing. Thinking back to that week & all of the uncertainty during the game and in the days afterward, you really couldn’t have imagined a better outcome.

    And I’d love to see him on the field again. There are always comments on these articles that he shouldn’t risk it & all of that, but it’s between him & his doctors. It seems like a pretty fluke thing the more I learn about it.

  11. bobsdiner says:
    April 18, 2023 at 11:10 am

    Amazing news. The whole country will root for Damar to play well.
    ————

    Umm, no. It’s good to see him healthy and able to return to the game at its highest level but people aren’t going to root for him to play well if they aren’t Bills fans, nor should they. He’s now a healthy player on another team and it’s OK that opposing fans think of him that way.

