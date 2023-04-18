Charles Barkley chimes in on Lamar Jackson situation

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament- Championship
Getty Images

Earlier today, a side-by-side comparison of key factors in the offer made to Lamar Jackson by the Ravens and the deal secured by Jalen Hurts with the Eagles revealed that perhaps Jackson rejected a better package than the one Hurts accepted.

Also today, Charles Barkley appeared on The Really Big Show on 850 ESPN Cleveland. Barkley, who has opinions on just about everything, shared these views on the Jackson situation.

“Lamar, you’re playing with fire, brother,” Barkley said. “You’re going to get burnt. These dudes, they’re all billionaires. They’re not going to let you screw up their business model. You’ve got to take the best deal. It’s not even about Lamar. I know what they’re saying behind the scenes. They’re like, ‘Yo man, if you give this guy guaranteed money I’m going to have to give [Justin] Herbert guaranteed money, I’m going to have to give [Joe] Burrow guaranteed money. . . . We can’t give all these guys guaranteed money.'”

Barkley means fully-guaranteed contracts, because they’ll all get guaranteed money. Hurts got plenty, but his contract wasn’t fully guaranteed. He probably never even asked for the contract to be fully guaranteed. If he did, he abandoned that position and said “yes” to the best offer the Eagles would make right now.

It’s all about saying “yes,” eventually. At some point, Lamar has to say “yes.” As we said on Tuesday’s PFT Live, if Lamar were selling a car and he wanted $50,000 for it but no one would offer more than $30,000, at some point he’ll have to take $30,000, or he’s not selling the car at all.

That applies regardless of whether there’s collusion among the potential buyers to hold the line at $30,000. There’s an avenue for Jackson to pursue the argument that the owners are impermissibly in cahoots. At some point, however, he has to say “yes” to something that the Ravens or someone else will offer him.

Given that no one other than the Ravens is making any offer at all, his choices are to say “yes” to the Ravens or not play. If the numbers that were listed earlier today are still available, his best move could be to finally say “yes” and be done with it.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Charles Barkley chimes in on Lamar Jackson situation

  1. I agree with Chuck. The owners are colluding. No sense of fighting a cartel by yourself.

  3. In LJ’s eyes, Deshaun Watson’s contract broke through the glass ceiling and now stars can get fully guaranteed contracts. In reality, D Wat’s contract was an outlier that the other owners quickly criticized and gave each other winks and nods that no more contracts would be like that

  4. It’s just amazing to me that Lamar and his mom haven’t already outsmarted the NFL owners/executives they’re negotiating against… *cough*

  5. Because there is a hard salary cap in football paying one player a lot of money means you have less money for the others.

    It does not help the other players if Lamar Jackson sucks up every last dollar.

    Lamar Jackson is more interested in soaking up that extra last dollar then in building a winning team.

  6. Poor Lamar. He’ll probably only get a couple hundred million. Those awful billionaires. How can they be so cruel

  7. ‘A man that represents himself has a fool for a client. And I am that fool’ – Gomez Addams

  8. So is it collusion if 31 out of 32 owners (all of whom are rich and financially astute) opt not to “screw up their business model” by obligating them to a huge outflow regardless of performance or health? And therefore handicapping their club in a very competitive league? Sounds like a smart business decision to me.

  9. What is with this insistence on this being a threat to the “business model” of the owners. News flash: the portion of league revenue that goes to the players is already set under the CBA! That means there is literally nothing a player can do to pull *more* money from teams or owners; all they can do is take a bigger slice of the total pie for themselves as individuals. As well they should – to each his own, best as he can get. But guarantees late in contracts do nothing more than inevitably increase the amount of money funneled to underperforming or cut players, leaving less to be paid to players who are performing. Who wants that? The NFLPA can pretend to cry all it wants, but I really hope it knows this or else it’s doing a disservice to its members. Which…maybe the NFLPA really is that ignorant, I don’t know. But there’s no collusion necessary; it’s common sense that it isn’t a good idea to guarantee money far down the line in a contact sport, all the more so for a QB whose value is largely tied to his ability to produce with his rushing (and take the hits that sometimes comes with that).

  11. To use Barkleys analogy. If the market rate is ~$30k for the car. And some idiot paid the marked up price of $50k. Does that mean all buyer need to line up and pony up $50k for a $30k car?

    I’m tired of this collusion talk, the player who got the fully gtd contract was Watson (on top of his scandal) or else the NFL would have a PR nightmare about race.

  12. I wouldn’t be shocked if the owners are colluding, but old Chuck is missing the key variable here. Giving guaranteed money to Herbert or Burrow makes more sense, because they have proven to be durable enough to complete a whole season. Lemar, on the other hand, hasn’t done that since 2020. His single playoff win in five years. Does it merit that kind of money. Jalen Hurts already got his team to a Super Bowl in his second year as a starter. The Eagles are gambling here, as well, because Lake Lamar Jaylin plays a very physically dangerous style.

  13. ‘Worth’ is a relative term. All it means is what someone is willing to pay for something. Gold is worth whatever saps are willing to pony up for the shiny metal. Same with diamonds, pork bellies, oil, vintage guitars, and athletes.

    A player can say he/she is worth X-amount of dollars, but if no one is willing to pay that, then you’re SOL PDQ on your supposed ‘worth’.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.