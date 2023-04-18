Comparing the rejected Lamar Jackson offer and the accepted Jalen Hurts deal

Getty Images

As we wait for the full breakdown of the new Jalen Hurts contract in Philadelphia, some details have begun to emerge. Below, we’ll compare key terms of the deal Hurts accepted with the offer Jackson rejected last August.

This information comes from prior reporting (mainly by ESPN.com) and information from league and union sources with knowledge of the terms.

Since the focus is new money, it’s important to first set aside the amounts Jackson and Hurts were due to make in the final year of their rookie deals. Jackson was due to make $23.5 million in 2022. Hurts was due to make $4.3 million in 2023.

For both players, the base offer consisted of a five-year extension. In raw dollars, Jackson was offered $50 million per year. Hurts accepted $51 million per year.

At execution, the total injury guarantees for Jackson would have been $175 million. For Hurts, they are $180 million.

The full guarantee at signing would have been $133 million for Jackson. For Hurts, it will be $110 million.

And here’s a key point. By Year Two, Hurts will have his full guarantee increase to $126.5 million. Jackson would have had $168 million fully guaranteed by the second year of the deal.

That’s the practical guarantee. The amount the player definitely will get, because he’s not getting cut after one season.

Also, Hurts will receive $60 million by the end of the first new year of the deal. Jackson would have had $87.63 million by the end of the first new year.

Considering the old money, Hurts is on the books for $259.3 million over six years. Jackson would have been under contract for six years, $273.5 million.

So, yes, Jackson’s offer looks better than the deal Hurts accepted, at least based on those metrics. It also suggests that the Hurts deal will do little to bring Jackson and the Ravens to a long-overdue consensus.