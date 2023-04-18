Damar Hamlin: Last year’s event was life-changing, but not the end of my story

Getty Images

Shortly after Bills General Manager Brandon Beane announced that safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared to return to action after last year’s on-field cardiac arrest, Hamlin took the podium for a press conference of his own.

Hamlin confirmed that he has been given the green light to resume his football career by doctors and that he will be doing so this season.

“This event was life-changing, but it’s not the end of my story,” Hamlin said. “I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL.”

Hamlin confirmed that he was diagnosed with Commotio Cordis, which is usually caused by someone getting hit in the chest at the wrong moment in their heart rhythm. The quick response to Hamlin’s collapse by medical personnel in Cincinnati saved his life and Hamlin said he will continue to be an advocate for CPR training and defibrillator availability.

Hamlin said that there is a lot of work to do physically and mentally to prepare for getting back on the field, but added that he likes his chances of doing so given odds that he’s already beaten in his life.