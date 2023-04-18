Greg Newsome: I don’t understand trade request report, I adore Cleveland

Getty Images

There was a report last week that Browns cornerback Greg Newsome asked to be traded, but his agent Drew Rosenhaus responded to say that he’d spoken to the team and that his client wasn’t looking to leave.

Newsome had a chance to deliver the same message on Tuesday and he said there was never a desire to move to a different team.

“I just don’t understand that. I truly adore Cleveland,” Newsome said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Newsome said he’s looking forward for the chance to play for the team’s new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. He said Schwartz’s “track record speaks for itself” when it comes to building successful units.

“I think you can just tell by everybody coming back,” Newsome said. “We have all of our guys here. Super excited, ready to go. He’s been part of Super Bowl defenses . . . so I think we’re super excited.”

Newsome was a 2021 first-round pick and he recorded 42 tackles in 15 starts last season.