Hendon Hooker set to visit Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2023, 10:01 AM EDT
Missouri v Tennessee
Getty Images

The Giants re-signed Daniel Jones last month and that would seem to make quarterback an unlikely direction for the team to go early in next week’s draft, but that isn’t stopping them from taking a meeting with one of this year’s top prospects.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is set to meet with the team on Wednesday.

Hooker is coming off a torn ACL and may not be ready to go at the start of his rookie season, so he could wind up in a developmental role to kick off his NFL career. Jones is signed through 2026, however, and the Giants could use more immediate help to bolster a roster that was good enough to win a playoff game on the road last season.

Even if he’s an unlikely selection, a meeting with Hooker can still generate useful information about a player the Giants may play against or want to acquire in the future.

1 responses to “Hendon Hooker set to visit Giants

  1. Hooker is 25 years old and has won ZERO national championships or SEC titles. None. OMG he is so OLD!!!!! Age matters these days right? Especially when ‘age’ is being used to measure Stetson Bennett. Why is this same measure not fully applied to Hooker as a serious negative when it IS applied this way to Stetson?

