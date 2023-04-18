If the Texans move on, a New England return for Nick Caserio is unlikely

Getty Images

On Monday, Texans G.M. Nick Caserio said he’s not leaving the team. But he also made it clear that he’s not the only one with a say in the matter.

Until ownership speaks on the issue, it’s not over.

Some think Caserio would return to the Patriots, apparently since coach Bill Belichick seems to be in get-band-back-together mode. Regardless, we’re told it’s unlikely that Caserio would end up back in New England.

For now, we’ll see what happens after the draft. Again, Caserio said he’s not leaving.

But he also added this, while addressing the issue on Monday: “There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort.”

That implies a few things. It suggests that the topic has come up, on some form or fashion.

When it comes to whether a guy is leaving, the effort to shout it down needs to be unequivocal. “There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort” is not that.

So, again, we’ll see what happens. Unless and until ownership makes it clear that a change won’t be made after the draft, it’s impossible to rule it out.