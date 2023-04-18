Illinois twins Chase Brown, Sydney Brown visiting the Buccaneers

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 18, 2023, 12:54 PM EDT
SPORTS-FBC-ILLINOIS-BROWNS-TB
Getty Images

Identical twin brothers and 2023 NFL draft prospects Chase Brown and Sydney Brown are both taking visits to Tampa Bay tomorrow.

Both Brown brothers will visit the Buccaneers, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Chase Brown, a running back, had 328 carries for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns for Illinois last year. Sydney Brown, a safety, was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year.

Both Brown brothers are viewed as mid-round picks, with most mock drafts having Sydney going a little before Chase.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Illinois twins Chase Brown, Sydney Brown visiting the Buccaneers

  1. I have no idea what a mid round pick is. There are 7 rounds, are we saying middle rounds draft picks like 3rd or 4th or the middle of a round like 15th?

  2. C’mon, go to Cleveland! Or, if the NFL really had a sense of humor, the Ravens

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.