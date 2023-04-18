Jared Goff: I don’t believe there are any favorites to win anything in April

Getty Images

After finishing last season on an 8-2 run, the Lions are largely thought of as a team that should be a contender in 2023.

Put another way — external expectations for Detroit in the upcoming season are as high as they’ve been in some time.

But that doesn’t mean the Lions should enter the year with a target on their collective backs, at least according to quarterback Jared Goff.

“I don’t think we have a bullseye. We missed the playoffs, why would we have a bullseye?” Goff said in his Tuesday press conference. “I mean, we’ve played better. We played better last year and have a lot of work to do still. But yeah, we’re a better team. We’ll get teams better shots maybe. But we certainly have done a lot of things that have improved our chances and hopefully can give us a better chance this year.

“I don’t believe there are any favorites to win anything in April. But what do I know? A lot can change from now until August or whatever. We like what we’ve done in the offseason and last year, but plenty of stuff to get better at and work on.”

Goff did admit that the team has a heightened sense of urgency entering the third season of G.M. Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell’s regime. And he’s well aware of the buzz surrounding the team right now.

“You see it up top, just the moves they made in the offseason, it’s slightly more aggressive this year,” Goff said. “This is my third offseason here now, and you can see the aggressiveness in them and it trickles into us. We see everything. We know what’s going on. In a couple weeks, the draft will come and there will be more of that there.

“But the aggressiveness of taking our shot and knowing that we have a team that can compete with anybody and really try to go make some noise this year.”