Jared Goff, Lions have yet to enter negotiations on an extension

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has two years remaining on the four-year, $134 million extension he signed in September 2019. He was viewed as a bridge quarterback when he arrived in the trade with the Rams.

Now?

The Lions, who hold the sixth and 18th picks in the draft, have not ruled out selecting a quarterback in the first round. But they could see Goff as their long-term answer, which is why he was asked Tuesday about whether the sides have begun talks on an extension.

They haven’t yet, but Goff is ready to talk when the Lions are.

“I mean, of course you’d be open,” Goff said, via Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. “It hasn’t been brought to my attention, but yeah, of course open to anything. Not up to me. I’m a player. I don’t have to make those decisions. And if I did, I would have made that decision a long time ago: Give me and all my friends all the money in the world. But I just get to play, and if that comes about, that’d be great. But we’ll see.”

Goff, 28, has cap hits of $31 million and $31.7 million over the next two seasons, reasonable for a starting quarterback. His annual salary of $33.5 million now ranks 12th among quarterbacks.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts soon will sign the richest contract in NFL history by annual average at $51 million per season as quarterback salaries continue to rise.

“That’s how the league goes,” Goff said. “Guy gets paid, and then 10 more guys get paid, you’re toward the bottom. Hopefully, [you sign again], and things go like this. Yeah, hopefully I can play for a long time, play in this league, win games, win championships, and the money and the contract all comes with that. But just enjoying your time in the present, enjoying the people around you and your teammates, is the most important thing. All that will come. And congrats to Jalen.”

Goff passed for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022 with Ben Johnson calling the plays, earning his third career Pro Bowl.