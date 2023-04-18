Jerod Mayo: It would take a lot for me to leave Patriots

Getty Images

Jerod Mayo drew interest for head coaching and defensive coordinator openings early this offseason, but didn’t pursue any of those positions and opted to remain on Bill Belichick’s staff with the Patriots.

At the time of the move, there was word of a new title and new responsibilities for Mayo, who has been listed as the team’s linebackers coach, with New England. Mayo discussed that decision publicly for the first time on Tuesday and told reporters that he does not have a new title, but that he did get opportunities to be part of the team’s interviews with candidates for the offensive coordinator and offensive line openings.

Mayo also said that he expects to be in New England for the next few years.

“It would take a lot for me to leave,” Mayo said.

Mayo expressed interest in being a head coach at some point and Patriots owner Robert Kraft has called him a “strong candidate” to succeed Belichick when the Patriots do make a change at the top of their coaching staff. There’s no timetable in place for such a move, but it doesn’t sound like Mayo is going to be rushing out the door under any circumstances.