Kyle Trask: Watching Tom Brady for two years showed me what a true professional looks like

For the first two years of his career, Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask was in the same position room as Tom Brady.

As Tampa Bay begins its 2023 offseason program, Brady is no longer there after retiring “for good.” But Trask, who will compete with free agent signee Baker Mayfield to take over as QB1, said on Monday that he wants to keep implementing the things he picked up from Brady over the last couple of seasons.

“I mean, I was in that room every day for two years. I learned so much,” Trask said in his Monday press conference. “It’s hard to pinpoint a specific thing I learned from him. But if I were to give you one answer, he [just has] such a tight routine. A true professional.

“That was one takeaway, I would say, is I was able to see what a true professional looks like coming in to work every single day, the highs and lows of whatever it may be, but still coming to work and still getting the job done. No matter what’s going on, you’re still putting your foot down and you’re still putting your best foot forward to try to get the best out of your productivity for the overall success of the team.”

Trask has played just 10 regular-season snaps since Tampa Bay selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft. But now he’ll have a chance to prove that he can be a viable starter if he’s able to beat out Mayfield.