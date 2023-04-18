Packers hire Derrick Coleman in player engagement role

Getty Images

Former NFL fullback Derrick Coleman has taken a job in the Packers’ front office.

The Packers announced that they have hired Coleman as an assistant to player engagement, working under Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball.

Coleman was one of the league’s most inspirational players, making it despite having lost his hearing at age 3. He overcame that adversity to have a six-year NFL career.

Originally an undrafted free agent with the Vikings out of UCLA, he didn’t make the roster in Minnesota but was signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad and thrived in Seattle. He later played one year for the Falcons and one for the Cardinals.