Paris Johnson met with Cardinals, will visit with Eagles and Jets

One of the top tackle prospects in the draft is wrapping up his pre-draft visits in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that former Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson is visiting the Eagles on Tuesday. He is then set to move on to meet with the Jets before the window for visits to team facilities closes on Wednesday.

The Eagles have tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson back, but Paris Johnson also played guard during his time with the Buckeyes. The Jets have Duane Brown under contract and Mekhi Becton coming back from a knee injury that kept him out for all of last season.

Garafolo adds that Johnson also visited the Cardinals last week. There hasn’t been talk about him being in play for the No. 3 pick, but there’s been plenty of chatter about the Cardinals trading down with a team that’s in the market for a quarterback.