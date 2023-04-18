Rams change “draft house” to “draft lab” for 2023

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2023, 9:40 AM EDT
Smithsonian's National Museum of American History "Breaking Bad" Collection
Getty Images

Now that the Rams have revised their motto from “F–k them picks!” to “F–k! Them picks!”, they’re realizing they actually have work to do on draft weekend.

Fittingly, they’re changing the name of the gimmicky sponsored workspace from “draft house” to “draft lab.” The news comes from Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

SoFi will replace Rocket Mortage as the sponsor of the venue. Coach Sean McVay and G.M. Les Snead will conduct the draft from the satellite facility.

SoFi has paid an additional fee beyond the stadium naming-rights deal for the draft lab. SoFi CMO Lauren Stafford Webb told Fischer that the company hopes to promote “its technology and asset management expertise.” It also hopes to leverage the relationship to become the financial advisor for the team’s rookies.

For the Rams, they’ll need to make some laboratory magic in order to turn their 11 picks into difference-makers. If all else fails, Sean and Les can make like Walt and Jesse and cook up some meth that can be secretly mixed in with the hot dog meat.

That might be the only thing that would fill the stands in 2023.

3 responses to “Rams change “draft house” to “draft lab” for 2023

  1. As a nerd, it’s crap like this that makes me wish we can go back to the days when being a nerd wasn’t cool

  2. They have a history of getting something out of nothing with later draft picks. I’m not sure why no one talks about the Rams but they seem to be better than most when it comes to the draft. It reminds me of the 1980s Redskins who would trade their 1st rounders every year & still be a strong playoff team with GM Bobby Beathard.

  3. With two SB appearances and one win in the last five years the Rams should be emulated for how to succeed. They should publish a book, “How to win a Super Bowl for Dummies” and send copies to writers and the majority of the teams in the NFL, many of whom who haven’t won a SB or been for decades or even worse, have never been. Championship.

