Report: Jalen Hurts had “hardware” removed from ankle, set for full participation this offseason

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made headlines by agreeing to a five-year contract extension on Monday and Tuesday brought word of a trip to the operating room earlier this offseason.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that Hurts had surgery on his right ankle to remove “hardware” that was inserted after an injury in 2018. Hurts suffered a high-ankle sprain while playing for Alabama and missed about a month before returning to action.

The surgery was considered minor and Hurts is expected to be a full participant in the team’s offseason program. That program gets underway next week and Hurts will almost certainly be asked about both the contract and his ankle when he has his first media session.

Hurts did not have any issues with the ankle during the season. He did miss two games with a right shoulder injury, but returned for the last week of the regular season and all three of the Eagles’ postseason games.