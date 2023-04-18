Report: Steelers finalizing trade for Allen Robinson

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT
Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson is reportedly on his way to becoming a member of the Steelers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers and Rams are finalizing the details of a trade that would move Robinson to Pittsburgh. Robinson received permission to seek a trade last month and Pelissero reports that the Steelers have been given the green light to give him a physical.

There’s no word on compensation or whether the Rams will be picking up any of Robinson’s $15.25 million in guaranteed money to help facilitate the deal.

Robinson’s signing with the Rams last offseason was met with much fanfare, but he played just 10 games and finished the year with a disappointing 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers have George Pickens and Diontae Johnson at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver. Robinson would likely slot in ahead of Calvin Austin, Cody White, Anthony Miller, and Gunner Olszewski behind that duo.

  2. There was NO need for this. Khan is killing the Steelers cap. Absolutely STUPID move.

  3. He was awesome in Chicago but by the end of the tenure, effort diminished. Not good effort or results in LA. Tomlin is a great cheerleader and can probably get Robinson’s max effort again.

  4. Good veteran signing to bolster depth and hopefully provide experience to the younger wideouts.

  5. Perhaps it was a combination of all the injury problems the Rams offense struggled with last year but Robinson was a complete face plant and couldn’t seem to get any separation. Good luck to him but please let this trade go through….

  6. You have GOT to be kidding! Allen Robinson is TRASH! The guy sucks. Can’t they see that from his last few seasons??? I was wanting the Steelers to get rid of “Hands Of Stone” Dionte Johnson to get a REAL RECEIVER! But if this report is true, they are getting someone who is actually WORSE! At least Johnson gets open to not catch the ball. Robinson is nothing at all and has zero ability to do anything other than run around and be covered! I know they refuse to pass the ball unless they are getting beat at the end of a game, so they don’t care what garbage they put out wide, but this is just hatred for their fans! DO NOT DO THIS! Draft someone. Trade for HOPKINS! A talented receiver!! Allen Robinson???!!??? Are you KIDDING ME???!!!?? I know Tomlin LOVES mediocrity, but this is over the line! I guess the Steelers REALLY do hate their fans! The Rams have to be laughing their heads off at the fact thaat they found a team actually more stupid than they are!!!

  7. A-Rob as your WR3. Great pickup. I think he has much more in the tank than he showed last year.

  8. With Baby Fonzie playing QB and Mitch T as backup, there is no longer any hope for ARob to reach his full potential as an NFL receiver.

  10. Guessing a 5th or 6th pick, with maybe an escalation pick / clause for next year. Rams shedding salary so they can’t get a high pick back. Robinson was good with terrible QBs in Chi, then did very little with a banged up Stafford in LAR.

  11. Dude quit on the Bears, thought he could just turn it back on again with a new team and it didn’t happen. Hope the Steelers don’t overpay.

  12. WHY? They could likely get a good receiver in the third or fourth round who would be far less expensive and they still have no idea what Calvin Austin is capable of. If the Rams aren’t paying most of the salary this is a bad move. Of course, it could also mean they plan on moving Diontae Johnson as part of a package on draft day.

  13. I can see the need for veteran depth, but he’s very expensive unless the Rams are eating a big chunk of salary. It seems like they could get a comparable guy after the draft or camp cuts for less.

